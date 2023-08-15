ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 2.9% Higher

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.41. 35,771,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 127,473,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $73,601,000. SCEP Management Ltd lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% during the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,810 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 670,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $14,236,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.