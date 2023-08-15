ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 2.9% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.41. 35,771,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 127,473,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $73,601,000. SCEP Management Ltd lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 664.8% during the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,388,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,810 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 670,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $14,236,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

