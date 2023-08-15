ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 2.9% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.41. 35,771,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 127,473,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
