Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.35. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

