Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 17.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

PROV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

