PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 42,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
