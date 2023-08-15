PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 42,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

