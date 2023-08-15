PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

