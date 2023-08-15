PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
