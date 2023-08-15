PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 76,278.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $152.09.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $112,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,908. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.46.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

