Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Public Storage worth $75,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.82. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.