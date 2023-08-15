Purus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 3.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $10,065,720,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FTCS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. 335,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.