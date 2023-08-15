Purus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 2.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $351,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 148.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 48.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.7% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 103,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,896. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

