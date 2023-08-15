Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 11.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 385,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,664. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

