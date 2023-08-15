Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,857,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,553,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

