QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

In other news, insider Andrew Horton 347,175 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

