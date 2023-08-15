Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.43 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $261.71 million and approximately $27.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00008534 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.20 or 0.06275914 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00041762 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

