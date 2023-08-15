QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 60.7% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

