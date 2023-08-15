Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.09 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $7.31 or 0.00024858 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $73.09 million and approximately $1,908.98 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.28761739 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $719.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

