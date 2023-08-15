Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$33.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.79. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$23.85 and a twelve month high of C$35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

