Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quebecor
Quebecor Price Performance
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.