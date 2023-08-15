Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 2.4%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 2,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

