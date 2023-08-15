Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Director Acquires $49,840.50 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) Director Anthony C. Roberts purchased 22,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,840.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,232 shares in the company, valued at $310,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

RXT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 409,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 566,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,285 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

