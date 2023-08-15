Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Director Acquires $49,840.50 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) Director Anthony C. Roberts purchased 22,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,840.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,232 shares in the company, valued at $310,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 0.5 %
RXT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rackspace Technology
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.