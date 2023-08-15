Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $177,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $177,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Serio sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $282,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,180.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,417 shares of company stock worth $2,485,328 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the last quarter.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Articles

