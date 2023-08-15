Rally (RLY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.56 Million

Rally (RLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001043 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Rally Token Profile
Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,011,892,646 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.