Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.81. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.