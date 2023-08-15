RB Capital Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $195.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.22.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,391 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,729. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.