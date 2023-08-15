RB Capital Management LLC Buys 577 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

