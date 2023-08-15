RB Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.07. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

