RB Capital Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 105,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUC opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

