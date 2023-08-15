RB Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

