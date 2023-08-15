RB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 91,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.