RB Capital Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 43.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,932,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,227,000 after buying an additional 884,046 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $151.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

