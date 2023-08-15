RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 31,067 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.66. 53,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,964. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.