RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Buys 35,421 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.0% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. 5,414,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,704. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.