RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,686,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.38. 306,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,787. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,598 shares of company stock worth $3,625,505. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.