RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,592 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. 293,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

