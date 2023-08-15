RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,319,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.72. 4,786,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128,920. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.