Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for New Relic (NEWR)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) recently:

  • 8/9/2023 – New Relic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/2/2023 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.
  • 8/1/2023 – New Relic had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/1/2023 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.
  • 8/1/2023 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $113.00.
  • 8/1/2023 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $73.00 to $87.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2023 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $87.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2023 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2023 – New Relic had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/31/2023 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

New Relic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEWR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.10. 608,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,152. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,673 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $224,665.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,416.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,673 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $224,665.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,416.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,760 shares of company stock worth $2,951,838 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 71.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 28.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.