Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in July

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 2.0 %

RBGPF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $83.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

