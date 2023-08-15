Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after acquiring an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 695,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $808.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $746.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

