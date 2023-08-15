Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $18.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

RS stock opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $78,366,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

