Render Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $623.20 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $623.20 million and $28.25 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00005807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

