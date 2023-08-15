Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,829. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $884.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.29). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott Trager bought 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 125.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 332.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

