Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 15th (AFN, AI, BLX, CJT, CMG, CRR.UN, ECN, ENB, GCG.A, GRN)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 15th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was given a C$13.97 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$164.00 to C$154.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$202.00 to C$197.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$117.00 to C$119.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$51.00.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$91.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$34.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$124.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$110.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.15.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target raised by Laurentian from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$72.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was given a C$10.01 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

