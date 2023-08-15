Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 15th (AFN, AI, BLX, CJT, CMG, CRR.UN, ECN, ENB, GCG.A, GRN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 15th:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Ag Growth International Inc alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was given a C$13.97 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX)

had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$164.00 to C$154.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$202.00 to C$197.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$117.00 to C$119.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$51.00.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$91.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was given a C$19.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$34.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$124.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$110.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.15.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target raised by Laurentian from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$72.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) was given a C$10.01 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.