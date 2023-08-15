Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

3M (NYSE: MMM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00.
- 7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $96.00.
- 7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $111.00.
- 7/25/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $115.00.
- 7/20/2023 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/14/2023 – 3M had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/11/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00.
- 7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $93.00.
- 7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00.
- 6/27/2023 – 3M had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..
3M Trading Down 2.2 %
3M stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $151.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.
3M Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.