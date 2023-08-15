Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

3M (NYSE: MMM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00.

7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $96.00.

7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $111.00.

7/25/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $115.00.

7/20/2023 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2023 – 3M had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00.

7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $93.00.

7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00.

6/27/2023 – 3M had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

3M Trading Down 2.2 %

3M stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $151.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

