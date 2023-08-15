Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Paylocity (PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/4/2023 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $249.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $253.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $246.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Paylocity had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $204.00 to $213.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Paylocity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $219.00 to $253.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $199.00 to $204.00.

6/21/2023 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $211.00 to $219.00.

Paylocity Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $5.81 on Tuesday, hitting $194.81. The stock had a trading volume of 370,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,792. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $272.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.61.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,003 shares of company stock worth $14,230,675 over the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

