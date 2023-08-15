Resolute Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Resolute Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.21.

NVIDIA Stock Up 7.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 227.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

