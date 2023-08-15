Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,727,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 4,271,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,896.1 days.

Resona Trading Up 3.3 %

RSNHF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. Resona has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

