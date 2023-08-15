Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,727,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 4,271,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,896.1 days.
Resona Trading Up 3.3 %
RSNHF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. Resona has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $5.83.
Resona Company Profile
