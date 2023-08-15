REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

REX American Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of REX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. 9,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $650.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $212.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at REX American Resources

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,914 shares of company stock worth $277,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

