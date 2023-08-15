Rick E. Winningham Sells 1,241 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $163.31.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,228,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

