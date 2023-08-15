Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMY opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.