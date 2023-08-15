Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 52,581 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $99,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

