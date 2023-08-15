Ring Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,017 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the average daily volume of 2,332 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 273.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ring Energy by 267.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 739,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 777.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 323.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 564,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of REI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 2,769,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,675. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $367.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

REI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

