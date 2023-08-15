Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NSTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 1,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,193. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

